We start today’s deals with some interesting smartphone options. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with 128GB storage in Cosmic Black can be yours for $1,200 after a $200 discount. However, this device will be back in stock in maybe 2 to 4 weeks. If you want the vanilla Galaxy S20, it is also getting a $200 discount, leaving it at $800 with the same waiting time. Now, if you don’t want to wait that long for an unlocked S20 variant, you can get up to $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with qualified activation for Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint over at Best Buy, or get the Unlocked version for $800 with $200 discounts.

Other smartphone options include the Sony Xperia 1 for $549 with $400 savings, the LG G8X ThinQ with dual-screen lets you save even more, as it’s getting a $450 discount, leaving it at $500, and the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G can be yours for %495 after a $105 discount.

Now, Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 2,3GHz Intel Core i9 processor in Space Gray is getting a $350 discount, leaving it at $2,450. You can also choose to get less storage and a less powerful processor, as the Intel Core i7 with 512GB in storage is selling for $2,149 with $250 savings. If you’re not a fan of Macs, you can get the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop for $1,200 with $250 savings, and you get a 14-inch display, an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, in Moonlight White.

If you’re looking for a new tablet, Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB in storage is selling for $849 after a $50 discount, or get the 128GB version for $750 with $49 savings. However, these are WiFi-only versions. Now, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 128GB and WiFi connectivity for $500 after the latest $150 discount at Best Buy or Amazon.

Other deals include the Apple Watch Series 5 in its 44mm GPS-only version for $350, with $79 savings, the AirPods Pro for just $200 after a $50 discount, and Bose’s noise-canceling Headphones 700, which are getting a $20 discount, leaving them at $379.