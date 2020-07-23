The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and more devices on sale today

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in an unlocked version with 128GB of storage space for $1,400. This bundle is usually priced at $1,679, but right now, you can save almost $280 if you decide to go for it. You can also go for the Galaxy S20+ version of the device for $1,200 after a $300 discount, or you can choose to go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB in storage for $950 with $300 savings. All of these devices include a US warranty and a free Galaxy Watch Active2.

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is also on sale, and you can get one with 128GB of storage and a US warranty for just $500 after a $150 discount.

The 11-inch Wi-Fi only iPad Pro is getting a $61 discount in its Space Gray version with 64GB in storage, which leaves it at $738. You can also go for the version with 1 TB in storage for $1,199, which is getting a $150 discount.

The Powebeats3 wireless earphones are getting a massive $129.96 discount, leaving them at just under $70. This is 65 percent of their regular price tag, and you get up to 12 hours of non-stop music. You can also upgrade to a new wireless charging case for your AirPods for just $65 after a $14 discount.