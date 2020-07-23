Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and more devices on sale today

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in an unlocked version with 128GB of storage space for $1,400. This bundle is usually priced at $1,679, but right now, you can save almost $280 if you decide to go for it. You can also go for the Galaxy S20+ version of the device for $1,200 after a $300 discount, or you can choose to go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB in storage for $950 with $300 savings. All of these devices include a US warranty and a free Galaxy Watch Active2.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with Watch Active2
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G with Watch Active2
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with Watch Active2

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is also on sale, and you can get one with 128GB of storage and a US warranty for just $500 after a $150 discount.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The 11-inch Wi-Fi only iPad Pro is getting a $61 discount in its Space Gray version with 64GB in storage, which leaves it at $738. You can also go for the version with 1 TB in storage for $1,199, which is getting a $150 discount.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro

The Powebeats3 wireless earphones are getting a massive $129.96 discount, leaving them at just under $70. This is 65 percent of their regular price tag, and you get up to 12 hours of non-stop music. You can also upgrade to a new wireless charging case for your AirPods for just $65 after a $14 discount.

Buy Powerbeats3
Buy Apple Wireless charging case for AirPods

You May Also Like
Apple would have to pay almost $1 billion to Samsung because of the iPhone
It seems that Samsung received more money from Apple for not buying enough OLED panels for its iPhone models
This 12′ 4K HDMI cable is the last cable you’ll ever need
Thanks to a growing number of popular streaming services that offer a…
Oneplus buds
OnePlus Buds will feature Warp Charge technology for fast charging
It will charge for up to 10 hours of usage in just 10 minutes.