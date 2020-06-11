You can currently get the 128GB unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for just $1,099.99 after a $300 discount at Amazon.com. However, this deal is part of Gold Box Deals of the Day, meaning that it’s only good for today. If you miss out on this deal, you can get the S20 Ultra from Best Buy, but for $1,349.99 after a $50 discount.

The Google Pixel 4 XL is also on sale today. You can get yours in Just Black with 64GB for $799 after a $100 discount.

Next up are Bowers & Wilkins PX7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones, which are getting a $73.99 discount, meaning you can get yours for $324.99 in either its Space Grey or Silver color options.

Sony’s new WF-SP800N truly wireless sports earphones are getting a $31.99 discount, meaning you can grab a pair for $168 in its black or blue color options. These earphones feature noise-canceling and a 9 hr battery life, 18 hours in total with its carrying case. If you turn off noise canceling, you can get up to 13/26 hours and don’t worry about water or sweat, since they include an IP55 ranting.



Finally, the AirPods with charging case can be yours for $129.98 after a $29 discount. If you want the AirPods with a wireless charging case, then you would have to pay $169, after a $30 discount.