We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which is getting a $170 discount, leaving it at $1,380. This unlocked device comes with 128GB of storage space, and it also includes a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds +.

We then have the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The regular Pixel 4 is an unlocked version with 64GB in storage space, and it can be yours for $549 after a $250 discount. The Pixel 4 XL is getting a $99 discount, which leaves the device at just $800.

Amazon is also having a Razer gaming sale event, where you can find tons of deals on gaming keyboards, headsets, laptops, and more. You can find the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed for $130 after a $20 discount, the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard for $79. You can also get a new Razer Blade 15 with an Intel Core i7 processor, a GeForce RTX2070, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space for $1749 after a $1,250 discount.