Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with 128GB in storage. This powerful device is getting a $171.64 discount, meaning you can score one for $1,228.35. If you want a new Samsung phone, but you don’t want to pay that much, the Samsung A71 5G is available for $600, with $108 in savings, and it also includes a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds with a wireless charging case.

We also see that the latest 10.2-inch iPad in Space Gray is getting a $29 discount. This Wi-Fi only variant comes with 128GB in storage, and it can be yours for just $400.

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is getting a $40.99 discount, leaving it at $239. The TicWatch S2 can be yours for $152.54, with $27.45 savings, and the Apple Watch Series 3 can be yours for $169 after a $30 discount.

There are several options for those looking for a new pair of earphones. The Sony WF-1000XM3 are up for grabs for $170 after a $60 discount. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are currently selling for $139 with $10.99 off, and the Galaxy Buds are available for $108, with $21.99 savings.

