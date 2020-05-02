Samsung recently gave out its sales report for the first quarter, and they weren’t as good as in previous years. We could say that the main reason behind this is the COVID-19 pandemic that’s affecting the world. However, it may also seem that it’s latest Samsung Galaxy S20 line up hasn’t been as popular as its predecessors.

A recent report from PCMag shows some tables where we can see the sales numbers of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series matched against the S10 and S9. We can easily see that the Samsung Galaxy S9 series was more popular than the S10 and the S20 series, but what’s more concerning is that the sales of S20 devices aren’t even half of what its predecessor achieved. There is another side to this story. Maybe the S20 numbers aren’t as high, but they have boosted 5G adoption in a significant way in the US. China has also presented a steady increase. Maybe now, users will start shifting more and more their attention to 5G enabled devices. Let’s remember that even Apple is supposed to launch a 5G enabled lineup this year, even though US carriers still have lots of work to do to provide 5G connectivity nationwide.

