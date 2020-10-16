We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20+, that’s currently available for $998.23 after a $201.76 discount. This is an unlocked US version with 128GB of storage space in Cosmic Gray. Now, if you go for the Cosmic Black version with the same specs, you can save a bit more since you can get one for $996.27.

Of course, smartphone deals don’t stop there, as we see that the OnePlus 7T is getting a $200 discount over at B&H Photo Video, leaving the 8T’s predecessor at $399. This is an unlocked device with 128GB storage, and it’s available in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver color options. Back at Amazon.com, the Moto G Stylus with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for just $240 with $60 savings.

We then have Apple iPad Pro models on sale. The WiFi-only version of the Silver 11-inch iPad Pro with the A12X Bionic chip, 1TB in storage space, can be yours for just $910 after a massive $439 discount. Now, if you want the latest 11-inch iPad Pro with the A12Z Bionic and the same storage, you can get it with $15.94 savings, leaving it at $1,234.05, which isn’t the most generous discount out there, but you can at least save a couple of bucks.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion laptop in its 15.6-inch version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space is getting a $200 discount, leaving it at $1,100 with Windows 10 Home. The 13.3-inch version is also getting a $200 discount, which leaves it at $1,000. However, the smaller version also comes with 8GB RAM. You can complete the package with a new Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop, which includes a Keyboard and Mouse for $59.50 after a $30.50 discount.

Finally, we have a couple of earbuds on sale, as the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds is getting a $49.97 discount, leaving them at just under $150. However, they are only getting this discount on the black color variant. The white version is still selling for $200. The Jaybird X4 are getting a huge $80 discount, which translates to 62 percent off its regular $130 price tag. In other words, you can grab a paid for just $50 un any of its three color options.