Android alternatives to the iPhone SE in India
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

It seems that we could soon see the arrival of a new Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, as the device was recently seen over at Geekbench, which has confirmed some of the device’s internals.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite is expected to arrive sometime in October, and new information suggests that it is getting closer to an official launch. This new listing confirms previous rumors which claimed that the device would include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is also expected to pack 6GB RAM and Samsung’s One UI 2.5. The device appears with model number SM-G781B, which matches previous leaks.

Source GSM Arena

Via Geekbench

You May Also Like
POCO M2 Pro
POCO M2 Pro will feature 33W fast charging
The teaser image on the microsite shows that it has a square-shaped camera with four cameras inside it.
Honor X10 Max 5G
HONOR X10 Max 5G with 7-inch display, Dimensity 800 SoC launched in China
The HONOR X10 Max 5G comes with an RGBW panel instead of the traditional RGB.
HUAWEI reports 13.1% revenue boost in the first half of 2020 despite COVID-19 impact
The company said it brought in CNY 454 billion (~ $64.9 billion) in revenue during H1 2020, while the net profit stood at 9.2% of that figure.