It seems that we could soon see the arrival of a new Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, as the device was recently seen over at Geekbench, which has confirmed some of the device’s internals.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite is expected to arrive sometime in October, and new information suggests that it is getting closer to an official launch. This new listing confirms previous rumors which claimed that the device would include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is also expected to pack 6GB RAM and Samsung’s One UI 2.5. The device appears with model number SM-G781B, which matches previous leaks.

Source GSM Arena

Via Geekbench