We have received new information that makes us believe that Samsung will be launching two new devices pretty soon. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite has appeared on a couple of official Samsung websites, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was seen in new certifications.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite was the first device to appear in the official Samsung websites for the US and Germany, as part of the troubleshooting tutorial for the Gear 360 camera and its app. The Fan Edition was then certified at the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance in three different versions, the first one with 4G connectivity, while the other two came with Sub-6 and mmWave 5G support.

The first time Samsung launched a Fan Edition device was back in July 2017, when the company renamed the explosive Galaxy Note 7 and sold it in the South Korean market. However, these new Galaxy S20 FE will most likely be available in more markets.