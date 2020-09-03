We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We have received new information that makes us believe that Samsung will be launching two new devices pretty soon. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite has appeared on a couple of official Samsung websites, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was seen in new certifications.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite was the first device to appear in the official Samsung websites for the US and Germany, as part of the troubleshooting tutorial for the Gear 360 camera and its app. The Fan Edition was then certified at the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance in three different versions, the first one with 4G connectivity, while the other two came with Sub-6 and mmWave 5G support.

The first time Samsung launched a Fan Edition device was back in July 2017, when the company renamed the explosive Galaxy Note 7 and sold it in the South Korean market. However, these new Galaxy S20 FE will most likely be available in more markets.

You May Also Like
Realme X3
Several Realme phones are getting “Smooth Scrolling” feature
The feature is present under Settings >Realme Lab.
PUBG Mobile
India bans PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite citing privacy and national security risks
The apps are accused of engaging in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of state and public order.
Leaked Galaxy Tab A7 2020 renders show off Samsung’s next budget Android tablet
The Galaxy Tab A7 2020 has quite a generic design, but as per a listing by a Dutch retailer, it will start at a mere $230 for the Wi-Fi only model.