The camera in the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is one of the most powerful available today, but it isn’t perfect. Several issues concerning the device’s autofocus have been reported, but a second software update is now available for download to solve these problems.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is getting a second firmware update. The version G98xxXXU1ATCH is still not available OTA, but it’s already available for download via Smart Switch. This update is available for the Exynos powered Galaxy S20 devices, and it will push the Camera app to version 10.0.01.98. This will fix the slow autofocus. Snapdragon-powered devices will soon get this fix, but in the meantime, you can start getting your software update by following this link. You can also install it by opening the Settings app on your phone, accessing the Software update menu, and tapping on the Download and Install option.

Source SamMobile

