Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already on sale. The new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is getting a $100 discount, which leaves the unlocked device at just $600. Samsung launched this device yesterday, and it will be released until October 2, 2020, but you can already get yours at Amazon or B&H, in six different color options. This version of the device comes with 5G support, meaning that you will also get a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor inside, and if you want the complete spec list, follow this link to see if this is the best device for you.

Next up, we find the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL on sale. The 64GB version of the Pixel 4 is currently available for $530 after a $269 discount, while the Pixel 4 XL lets you save $250, leaving the larger phone at $649. However, if you want 128GB in storage, you can get the Pixel 4 XL, which is selling for $649, after a $350 discount, or the Pixel 4 for $648 with $250 savings.

You can also find some interesting deals in the Garmin Star Wars smartwatches. The Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars Rey inspired premium smartwatch can be yours for $329 after a $44.43 discount, or join the Dark side with the Star Wars Darth Vader inspired watch with a Darth Vader inspired app experience for $325 after a $75 discount. Both variants feature a battery that will last for up to seven days in smartwatch mode.