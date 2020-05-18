We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ with a $200 discount, which means you can get one for just under $1,000. If you feel like you only need the regular version, it has the same storage and the same $200 discount, meaning you can get yours for $800. These are factory unlocked versions, so you can use them in your favorite network.

OnePlus 6T

More smartphone options come from B&H, as you can get the 128GB OnePlus 6T. This is also an unlocked device, and you can get it for $300 after a $250 discount.

Going back to Amazon, the Motorola One Action is getting a $100 discount. This device usually sells for $350, but you can get one for just $250 right now. You would get an unlocked device with 128GB in storage.

Shifting away from smartphones, we have the 85-inch Samsung Class Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV, which is getting a $302 discount. This huge smart TV usually sells for $2,000, meaning you can get one for $1,6698.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is also on sale. You can save $120 on this 10.5-inch tablet that also comes with 256GB in storage, so you would only have to pay $610 if you want one.

The Bose Hearphones are also on sale. You can save $100.99 from its regular $500 price tag, meaning you can get a pair for $399. They come with conversation-enhancing and noise-canceling, and you also get 10 hrs of battery life from a single charge.

If you don’t want to spend that much on a pair of headphones, the Sony SP600N can also be yours after a $74 discount. These wireless, noise-canceling sport in-ear headphones usually sell for $150, so you can get a pair for $76.

