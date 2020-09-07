Huawei P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. This device is currently receiving a $170 discount, which leaves this unlocked device with 128GB in storage for just under $980. Upon purchase, you also get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+. However, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ without the phone, since they’re selling for $130 after a $20 discount.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G bundle
Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds+

You can complement your new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which can be yours for just $365.30 after a $64.69 discount. This is the 45mm version with advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking, and long-lasting battery. You can also choose to get the previous generation Galaxy Watch Active 2, which is now selling for $229 after a $20 discount. This last one is the 40mm version with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

We then see that the 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB in storage in Space Gray is selling for under $400 after a $29 discount. This is the latest Wi-Fi only version, but you can also get LTE connectivity if you go for the Gold color variant. This variant is getting a $45 discount, leaving the iPad ad $514.

Buy iPad Wi-Fi only
Buy iPad Wi-Fi + LTE

The Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD can be yours right now for $2,400 after a $200 discount. You can also get this powerful gaming laptop paying $200 for 12 months with 0_ interest with you’re approved for an Amazon Store Card. You can also get a new Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse, which will give you up to 450 hours of non-stop gaming for $45 after a $15 discount.

Buy Razer Blade Pro 17
Buy Razer Basilisk

