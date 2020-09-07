Huawei P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. This device is currently receiving a $170 discount, which leaves this unlocked device with 128GB in storage for just under $980. Upon purchase, you also get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+. However, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ without the phone, since they’re selling for $130 after a $20 discount.

You can complement your new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which can be yours for just $365.30 after a $64.69 discount. This is the 45mm version with advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking, and long-lasting battery. You can also choose to get the previous generation Galaxy Watch Active 2, which is now selling for $229 after a $20 discount. This last one is the 40mm version with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity.

We then see that the 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB in storage in Space Gray is selling for under $400 after a $29 discount. This is the latest Wi-Fi only version, but you can also get LTE connectivity if you go for the Gold color variant. This variant is getting a $45 discount, leaving the iPad ad $514.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD can be yours right now for $2,400 after a $200 discount. You can also get this powerful gaming laptop paying $200 for 12 months with 0_ interest with you’re approved for an Amazon Store Card. You can also get a new Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse, which will give you up to 450 hours of non-stop gaming for $45 after a $15 discount.

