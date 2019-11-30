Author
The first time we ever mentioned “Bright Night” was almost a year ago. This new feature would come to enhance the camera in the Samsung Galaxy S10, but recent information makes us believe that it will arrive as part of the hardware in the next Samsung Galaxy S11.

Samsung has just trademarked the name “Bright Night” in the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). This new name will be used for the new camera sensors that will be used in smartphones and tablets. We had already seen this name as a reference to the night more we find in the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10, but it seems that one of the many cameras in the Samsung Galaxy S11 will have this name. We have already seen the possible design of the complete Galaxy S11 series, and we know that these phones will include a new 108MP sensor, a periscope sensor with 5X optical zoom, ToF sensors for 3D sensing and a new laser autofocus feature. Maybe we can expect better night mode shots from these new devices, but we will have to wait until next year to finally see what this new Bright Night camera sensor is all about.

Source: GSM Arena

Via: Lets Go Digital

