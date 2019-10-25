The Samsung Galaxy S11 may come with more than one ToF sensor

We are still months away from the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S11, but rumors are starting to mention some of the new features that we may find in it. New reports say that shipments to Samsung of Time of Flight sensors have increased recently, and possible explanations are interesting.

A recent report from The Elec says that Sunny Optical has significantly increased the ToF sensors to Samsung for the Samsung Galaxy S 11 devices. The possible explanation for this is that Samsung is planning on placing a ToF sensor on both the front and back of the Galaxy S11. This would make their 3D cameras even better, improved AR and VR experiences, and this would also help with facial recognition. Just keep in mind that these are rumors and assumptions.