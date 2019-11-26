Rumors usually show us everything we need to know about upcoming smartphones. The latest rumors have been related to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series, and it seems that now we have seen it all. The first devices we saw were the Galaxy S11E and the Galaxy S11, along with some benchmark scores for the 5G variant. Now, thanks to @OnLeaks and CashKaro.com, we can get an idea of what’s coming in the Samsung Galaxy S11+.

A new Samsung Galaxy S11+ is coming. The most powerful variant of the Galaxy S11 series that will probably launch next February. Now, we have some leaked renders of this device, and even though we can’t seem to find a headphone jack, we can easily find five cameras in its back panel. We may not like the new design of the camera in the Samsung Galaxy S11 series, but maybe this new camera layout had a purpose from the beginning. These 5 sensors would include a main 108MP camera, a telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom, and image stabilization. We could also get an ultra-wide-angle lens, a Time of Flight sensor, and a laser auto-focus sensor. The last sensor’s function is still unknown, but what we do know is that the S11+ may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or an Exynos 990 processor, and maybe a 120Hz refresh rate display panel with slim bezels.

Source: SamMobile

Via: CashKaro