Author
Tags

We know that rumors usually give us tons of information regarding future smartphones. Now the latest rumor mentions the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 and its camera.

The latest rumor says that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with the new 108MP camera sensor. This information comes from Ice Universe, which makes us believe a bit more. Samsung had already announced this Isocell Bright HMX 108MP sensor back in August. This sensor could be a 2nd-gen camera, since Ice Universe has referred to it as new. The Galaxy S11 may also include 5X optical zoom, and ToF sensors that will make its 3D sensing better and Face Unlock safer. Who knows, we may even see this sensor in the next Samsung W20 5G.

Get the Pocketnow Daily Newsletter

The latest news in technology and phones.

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question on whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it.

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it