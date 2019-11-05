We know that rumors usually give us tons of information regarding future smartphones. Now the latest rumor mentions the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 and its camera.

The latest rumor says that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with the new 108MP camera sensor. This information comes from Ice Universe, which makes us believe a bit more. Samsung had already announced this Isocell Bright HMX 108MP sensor back in August. This sensor could be a 2nd-gen camera, since Ice Universe has referred to it as new. The Galaxy S11 may also include 5X optical zoom, and ToF sensors that will make its 3D sensing better and Face Unlock safer. Who knows, we may even see this sensor in the next Samsung W20 5G.