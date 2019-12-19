We know that the camera in Samsung flagships is usually great, but recent rumors say that the next Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with better sensors and more megapixels than ever before.

A new rumor concerning the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S11 series is here. We know that these devices will have a great camera, maybe one of the best cameras in 2020. The new Galaxy S11 line up is said to be equipped with a 108MP primary sensor, a Time of Flight sensor, an ultra-wide camera, laser auto-focus, and a telephoto lens capable of 5X zoom. Samsung flagships usually include a 12MP telephoto sensor, but according to rumors from Ice Universe, the camera in the Galaxy S11 will include a telephoto lens with no less than 48MP. This could be a huge boost to Samsung’s camera performance, but we will have to wait a bit more to see if this information is accurate or not.

Samsung will lead the high-pixel telephoto lens, and the telephoto cameras of the S11e, S11, and S11 + are not less than 48MP. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

Source SamMobile