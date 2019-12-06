Plenty has been said about the camera in the new Samsung Galaxy S11 series, but now, we have confirmation that it will be great when recording videos.

The new camera in the Samsung Galaxy S11 series may look weird, but its design may have a purpose after all. We know that it will have a main 108MP sensor, 5X optical zoom, a new camera sensor called Bright Night and ToF sensors that will help its 3D sensing features. Now, an APK teardown of the Samsung Camera App mentions a code for 8K video recording. Maybe this is just a rumor, and Samsung may be working on giving us this feature later on, but then again, we only have to wait a bit longer for official news or maybe another source that may confirm this information. Let’s just remember that the Exynos 990 processor was already announced. This chip is going to be found inside some versions of the Galaxy S11, and its already capable of recording 8K video at 30fps.