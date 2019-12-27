Samsung Galaxy S20
Remember when we told you about the possibility of there not being a Galaxy S11 back in the summer of 2018? That’s all because Samsung is allegedly changing its smartphone naming convention, again.

Whether it makes sense or not, and whether this report will materialize or not, but Ice universe suggests that the Galaxy S11 of next year will actually be the Galaxy S20.

This is something HUAWEI originally implemented when instead of the Mate 11 it unveiled the Mate 20 (same goes for its P-series).

For Samsung, it has been about consecutive model numbers all along, so if the company goes through with these alleged plans, we’ll see how it backs up such a huge jump with something groundbreaking.

