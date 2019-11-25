We recently saw some leaked renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11, and they have come as a surprise. We saw changes in its camera arrangement, and sadly we also have to say goodbye to the headphone jack. Now, we have more information about these devices, but this time we will focus on the phone’s internals.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 has appeared on Geekbench earlier today. The model SM-G986B or the 5G variant of the Galaxy S11 has revealed that it will include the Exynos 990 processor and 12GB of RAM paired with all of its 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. It will also include Android 10 out of the box. What’s not clear is if we will also get 12GB RAM in all LTE variants, since they come with an extra storage option that goes up to 1TB.

