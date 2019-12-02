Author
We are closer to the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series, but rumors keep on mentioning a new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Now, this device has even appeared on Samsung’s website, well, at least in support pages.

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could be getting ready to launch. It is expected to arrive in India, later this month. It was recently approved by the FCC, and we have even seen its benchmark scores, but its first official information comes from Samsung’s French site. It appears as model SM-G770F, and we may not get much information from this support page, but at least we’re expecting the device to include a Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB RAM.

Source: SamMobile

Via: Samsung

