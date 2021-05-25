We start today´s deals with several laptops and PCs that are getting incredible discounts. First, we head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro getting up to $550 off with an eligible trade-in. This leaves the base model with a 13.3-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB, and a Core i5 processor available for $450, of gran the Intel Core i7 variant for $650. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is also on sale, and you can get one with the same specs as the previously mentioned Galaxy Book Pro for $650.

However, you can also go for a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, which is currently selling for $499 with $100 savings at eBay. This model comes with a 13.3-inch QLED Touch-screen, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. However, you can also find this Chromebook with the same specs selling for $100 at Samsung.com, after an eligible trade-in. And if you want the variant equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, you can grab yours for $50 with up to $400 savings.

Now, we head over to Amazon.com, where we will find the latest Apple Mac mini with the M1 chip selling for $800. This will get you the 512GB storage variant with 8GB RAM. Remember that this model is identical in design to its Intel variant, meaning you will get two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and more.

And since we’re already talking about the Intel model, you can also get one on sale. It is currently going for $1,049 after a $50 discount. This will get you the same 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, but an Intel Core i5 processor instead of Apple’s latest M1 chip. And if you’re wondering why this model is more expensive, well, that’s because it comes with four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.

If you’re looking for a new iMac, you can check out the 27-inch variant, which comes with a Retina 4K display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor that now sells for $1,699 after a $100 discount. And if you want more storage space, you can get the 512Gb option with a 3.3GZ Intel Core i5 processor for $1,700 after getting a $140 discount on the product’s landing page, plus $159 extra savings at checkout.