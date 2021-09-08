It seems that today will end up being a sad day for Samsung fans. The latest information suggests that we will no longer see a new Samsung Galaxy Note device, as the company has not renewed its Samsung Galaxy Note trademark.

We have terrible news for every Galaxy Note fan out there. It seems that Samsung has already decided not to continue working on future Note iterations. The company has not renewed the Galaxy Note trademark, so we will definitely not get a new Galaxy Note device in 2022. In contrast, the brands for the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Z series were renewed in August.

Now, we have no clear indication or reason as to why Samsung has taken this decision. Maybe the company has found that its latest foldables are what it needs to boost sales and have a massive impact on the market, but that’s pure speculation, as we don’t have official numbers. Also, Samsung has already managed to include stylus support in the latest Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which make them better productivity tools, even though none of these devices are able to fit the S Pen in their chassis, which made the Galaxy Note more convenient.

For now, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will replace the Samsung Galaxy Note series. Previous information claims that preorders for the latest Galaxy Z series reached more than 900,00 units, which means that Samsung has high expectations for these new devices.

So now could be the best time to head over to Samsung.com to grab one of the latest and maybe last models of the Note 20 Ultra. Remember that the regular variant is already sold out, and only the Ultra model is available. We don’t have official confirmation from Samsung saying that the Galaxy Note series is dead, but after this, I wouldn’t get my hopes up.

Source Twitter

Via Notebook Check