The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 unlocked versions get insane discounts at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has just launched, and it’s true that most people want Samsung’s newest flagship. However, if you’re not that excited over losing the headphone jack, you can now get last years Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for some very appealing prices in their unlocked versions.

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has started to get important discounts, and we see some of them at Amazon. The 128GB version is now available for $745, while the 512GB has dropped its price to $805. These are US unlocked versions, so you won’t have issues with network compatibility, and you will also get a valid warranty. Remember that these devices come with a 6.4″ Super AMOLED display, S Pen, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and IP68 certification. You can also check out our review to see our opinion about the last Galaxy Note with a headphone jack.