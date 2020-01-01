Arctic Silver
Author
Tags

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are already receiving OTA updates of Android 10 with One UI 2.0, and it seems that more phones are about to get a new software update. It seems that it’s now the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the next in line to receive the latest Android version.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users will start receiving Android 10 soon, well, sort of. Right now, Android 10 and One UI 2.0 is only available in India, and only if they are part of the beta program. The updated version is the N960FXXU4DSLB and weighs 100MB, but it doesn’t include the January 2020 security patch. The official Android 10 version may arrive in other Galaxy Note 9 devices by the end of January, just after the Samsung Galaxy S9 receives a stable Android 10 update.

Source Android Central

Via SamMobile

You May Also Like
Porsche Design Mate 30 RS

Huawei Mate 30 shipments may have reached 12 million

It seems that the Huawei Mate 30 is still selling well even though it didn’t launch globally and it’s still being affected by the US trade ban

Galaxy S11 will be the Samsung Galaxy S20, with new naming scheme

More rumors say that we may get three new Samsung Galaxy S20 devices instead of the Galaxy S11 series that we have been expecting
Galaxy S10 Lite Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual could’ve leaked

A new user manual for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in Portuguese could’ve leaked important design information of the upcoming device