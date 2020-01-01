The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are already receiving OTA updates of Android 10 with One UI 2.0, and it seems that more phones are about to get a new software update. It seems that it’s now the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the next in line to receive the latest Android version.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users will start receiving Android 10 soon, well, sort of. Right now, Android 10 and One UI 2.0 is only available in India, and only if they are part of the beta program. The updated version is the N960FXXU4DSLB and weighs 100MB, but it doesn’t include the January 2020 security patch. The official Android 10 version may arrive in other Galaxy Note 9 devices by the end of January, just after the Samsung Galaxy S9 receives a stable Android 10 update.

Source Android Central

Via SamMobile