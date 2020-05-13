Galaxy Note10

Yesterday’s hottest news included some details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20. We were told that these new devices would consist of a new LTPO display technology that would allow 120Hz variable refresh rates that would improve the battery life of the devices, and apparently, that wasn’t entirely true.

It seems that the new LTPO displays will be part of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, but only in the + variant. New information says that the base model will use an LTPS backplane, and it would also lack 120H refresh rates. The device would be limited to 60Hz refresh rates to avoid draining its battery unnecessarily. Ross Young is once again the source of this leak, and he also states that the base model could be significantly less expensive, at the cost of some features, even though that would place the device in a Note 10 Lite territory.

Source SamMobile

Via Twitter

