Galaxy Note 20
We are a couple of weeks from the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event and the official launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. We have seen the device leaked several times, so the design of the Galaxy Note 20 is no mystery. However, some rumors about the phone’s specs have now been cleared, thanks to the latest FCC certification.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has recently passed by the FCC, where it has left details of the components powering the device. The Note 20 Ultra will arrive with a Qualcomm SM8250, which represents the Snapdragon 865 with the X55 modem. This means that Samsung’s new flagship will support both sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G networks.

The FCC also tested the device’s display, the S Pen, which is connected via Bluetooth to the phone and powered through wireless charging. The battery inside this new stylus is the same one found in current notes, even though the new S Pen is also rumored to arrive with new features.

