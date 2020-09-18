We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra 5G in Mystic Black. This factory unlocked device comes with 512GB of storage space, and it is available for $1,250 after a $200 discount. The 128GB version of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is also getting the same $200 discount, which leaves it at just $1,099.

The 128GB WiFi, only 11-inch iPad Pro, is currently available for $750 at Amazon, which is $49 less than its regular price tag. If you’re more interested in the larger 12.9-inch version with the same specs, you can now find it for $949, but you will see the discount at checkout. Now, the latest WiFi-only 10.2-inch iPad 8, for $299 in Space Gray with 32GB in storage.

Suppose you’re looking for a new pair of headphones. In that case, the SteelSeries Arctics 7 gaming headset is getting a $24.99 discount, leaving them at $125, or you can go for the JBL T750BTNC wireless headphones with noise cancellation, which are available for $99.95 with $30 savings. This last pair of headphones is also available in four color options that are going for the same discounted price.

Finally, we have Fossil’s Gen 5 Garrett stainless-steel touchscreen smartwatch with speaker, heartrate, GPs, NFC, and more for just $179 after a huge $116 discount. This smartwatch is usually found for $295, so it may be a great choice for you if you don’t mind the blue strap. The PDP Nintendo Switch Deluxe travel case “Mario Remix Edition” is also getting a significant discount, as it is now available for $9, down from its regular $20 price tag.