We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra 5G in Mystic Black. This factory unlocked device comes with 512GB of storage space, and it is available for $1,250 after a $200 discount. The 128GB version of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is also getting the same $200 discount, which leaves it at just $1,099.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB

The 128GB WiFi, only 11-inch iPad Pro, is currently available for $750 at Amazon, which is $49 less than its regular price tag. If you’re more interested in the larger 12.9-inch version with the same specs, you can now find it for $949, but you will see the discount at checkout. Now, the latest WiFi-only 10.2-inch iPad 8, for $299 in Space Gray with 32GB in storage.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro
Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Buy iPad

Suppose you’re looking for a new pair of headphones. In that case, the SteelSeries Arctics 7 gaming headset is getting a $24.99 discount, leaving them at $125, or you can go for the JBL T750BTNC wireless headphones with noise cancellation, which are available for $99.95 with $30 savings. This last pair of headphones is also available in four color options that are going for the same discounted price.

Buy SteelSeries Arctics gaming headset
Buy JBL wireless headphones

Finally, we have Fossil’s Gen 5 Garrett stainless-steel touchscreen smartwatch with speaker, heartrate, GPs, NFC, and more for just $179 after a huge $116 discount. This smartwatch is usually found for $295, so it may be a great choice for you if you don’t mind the blue strap. The PDP Nintendo Switch Deluxe travel case “Mario Remix Edition” is also getting a significant discount, as it is now available for $9, down from its regular $20 price tag.

Buy Fossil Gen 5 Garret
Buy PDP Nintendo Switch travel case

