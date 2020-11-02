We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is currently getting a $200 discount. This leaves the US version with 128GB storage in Mystic White for just $1,100. However, you can get up to 512GB storage space with the same $200 savings for $1,250.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 128GB
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 512GB

Next up, we have Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is selling for $1,899 after a $100 discount. This will get you a powerful laptop with a 2.0Ghz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space. Since we’re talking about Apple, the new 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB is getting a $30 discount leaving it at $399 in its WiFi-only Gold color variant. However, the Silver and Space Gray color variants are selling for just $395. If you can do with less storage space, the 32GB version is available for just $299 after the same $30 discount.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro
Buy iPad 128GB
Buy iPad 32GB

If you’re looking for a new Smart TV, LG has some interesting deals that you may want to check out, as its 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV with Alexa is getting a $200 discount, leaving it at $1,397. However, you can also go for the 65-inch version as it’s getting a massive $47 discount, leaving it at $1,850.

Buy 55-inch LG 4K Smart TV
Buy 65-inch LG 4K Smart TV

Galaxy Buds Live

Now, for those of you looking for a new pair of headphones, we have several options to choose from. We will start with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+, which are getting a $30 discount, leaving them at $120 in any of its four color options. If you have $20 more to spend, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are selling for $140, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds can be yours for $100. Finally, if you’re not that much of a Samsung fan, Apple’s Powerbeats are getting a $20 discount, leaving them at $130.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds
Buy Powerbeats

You May Also Like
OnePlus_8T_Cyberpunk_2077_Edition
OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition to be launched on November 2
The specifications are likely to remain the same as the standard OnePlus 8T.
Xbox
iPhones and iPads can now stream games from an Xbox One via Microsoft’s new app
Unlike xCloud service, you will need an Xbox One console from which games are streamed on your connected iPhone or iPad,.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Pocketnow Daily: New Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaks: EXTRA Camera! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible camera in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, a new iPhone 12 mini video and more.