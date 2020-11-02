We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is currently getting a $200 discount. This leaves the US version with 128GB storage in Mystic White for just $1,100. However, you can get up to 512GB storage space with the same $200 savings for $1,250.

Next up, we have Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is selling for $1,899 after a $100 discount. This will get you a powerful laptop with a 2.0Ghz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space. Since we’re talking about Apple, the new 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB is getting a $30 discount leaving it at $399 in its WiFi-only Gold color variant. However, the Silver and Space Gray color variants are selling for just $395. If you can do with less storage space, the 32GB version is available for just $299 after the same $30 discount.

If you’re looking for a new Smart TV, LG has some interesting deals that you may want to check out, as its 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV with Alexa is getting a $200 discount, leaving it at $1,397. However, you can also go for the 65-inch version as it’s getting a massive $47 discount, leaving it at $1,850.

Galaxy Buds Live

Now, for those of you looking for a new pair of headphones, we have several options to choose from. We will start with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+, which are getting a $30 discount, leaving them at $120 in any of its four color options. If you have $20 more to spend, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are selling for $140, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds can be yours for $100. Finally, if you’re not that much of a Samsung fan, Apple’s Powerbeats are getting a $20 discount, leaving them at $130.

