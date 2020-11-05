We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, as you can get up to $300 off your new device over at Best Buy. However, you will have to activate your phone on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, which is now part of T-Mobile, and you can get a 128GB version starting at $29.16/mo for 24 months. If you want your device unlocked, you can get it with a $250 discount, but you would still have to activate it to save some bucks.

However, you can also go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, which is currently available for $800 after a $300 discount, and you will also get 256GB storage space. However, this deal is only available today, so you may want to think fast. You can also get a new OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for the same $800 after the device received a $199 discount over at Amazon, and if you still want to save more and get some freebies, the same phone is available at OnePlus.com, but it’s one dollar cheaper, and you get a free pair of OnePlus Buds to go with your purchase.

Amazon is also giving some interesting discounts to its Fire tablets. Right now, you can find the Fire HD 10 Tablet with 32GB storage and a 10.1-inch 1080- full HD display for $80 after a $70 discount, or get the 64GB version for $120, which also lets you save $70. Now, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition with 32GB storage and a 12-hour battery can be yours for $130, and yes, you can also save $70 upon purchase. The all-new Fire HD 8 Plus is also on sale for $105, but you only get $35 savings.

There are also some interesting options for those of you looking for a new monitor. The Samsung 49-inch curved gaming monitor is now available for $830, down from its regular $1,000 price tag. Next up, we find BenQ’s 27-inch 4K monitor for $481.26 with $68.73 savings. LG’s 34-inch UltraWide IPS monitor can be yours for just $329 after a $51 discount, and last, but not least, the ASUS 27-inch Full HD monitor is selling for $170 after a $39 discount.

Other deals include Samsung’s 70-inch Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV with $220 savings, leaving it at $530. TCL’s 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $150 after a $150 discount and Sony’s WH-CH710N wireless over-ear headphones with noise-canceling for $88 with $112 savings.