We start today’s deals with Samsung smartphones, as the US version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G is selling for $799 after a $200 discount. This unlocked device comes with 128GB of storage space, US valid warranty, and it’s available in three color options, including Mystic Black, Mystic Green, and Mystic Bronze. The recently launched Galaxy S20 FE is also getting a discount, as you can get one for $600 with $100 savings. This is also an unlocked device with 128GB in storage, and all six color variants are available for grabs.

If you’re not really into Samsung devices, the OnePlus 8 Pro is also on sale today in its unlocked version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space for $900 after a $99 discount. This device also includes a 120Hz refresh rate display, which you won’t find in the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. The Sony Xperia 1 with 128Gb of storage space is another option to choose from, as you can currently get it for $608, with $252 savings. Want to save even more? The TCL 10 Pro with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and 4500mAh battery can be yours for $380 after checking the coupon box that will let you save $70 upon purchase.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space is getting a $300 discount, leaving this powerful laptop at $1,500. You also get an NVIDIA GeForce GTZ 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card, Chroma RGB, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, a second option is also available with a 60Hz refresh rate display is available for $1600 after a $100 discount.

Other deals include the TicWatch S2 waterproof smartwatch with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring for $120 with $60 savings or get a new 32-inch Toshiba Smart HD TV- Fire TV Edition for the same price and with the same discount. Finally, AUKEY has two chargers for sale, as the AUKEY Focus comes with a USB C Charger with a two-port 30W and 12W output with power delivery for $20, with $2 savings, and save $20 more when applying the on-site coupon. You can go for the AUKEY Omnia 65W fast charger, which is selling for $38 with $9 savings, or pay just $33 if you check the coupon box.

