We recently saw sketches of the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, but it’s the first time we get Note 20 renders. These may not be official, but they look great, and they also reveal some interesting design changes that could come with the latest iteration of the Galaxy Note series.

According to these renders, we are getting some interesting design changes with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. First, we can see the volume buttons are placed on the right side of the device, and the S Pen is now on the left side of the phone. The overall design of the Note 20 looks like the Galaxy S20, including its new rectangular module where we find the cameras.

However, let’s remember that these are unofficial renders, and there’s no way of confirming these design changes. In other words, we could see something different soon. We know that the Galaxy Note 20+ is supposed to arrive with a better display, better camera and a larger battery than the regular Note 20 and that there won’t be an Ultra variant since the new Ultra would be the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Source SamMobile