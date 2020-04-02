Yes, more rumors of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ have just arrived. This time, the device seems to have passed through Geekbench, where it has left details of its specs.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G could’ve just left its mark over at Geekbench. A new device with model number SM-986U has just appeared with a motherboard codenamed ‘kona’ which suggests that it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB RAM. It is believed that this is the Note 20+ since the SM-N976U model number belongs to the 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

Now, what really doesn’t make sense, is the fact that we see the device starting with just 8GB RAM when the recent Samsun Galaxy S20 series starts at 12GB, and that includes the entry-level variant. However, we may also believe that this device may just be an early prototype, so certain specs may differ from the ones we get in the final product.

Source SamMobile

Via Geekbench