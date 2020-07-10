We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is currently selling for $419.99 over at B&H after receiving a $130 discount. This is an unlocked version with 128GB in storage.

Next up is another product from Samsung, but this time it comes from Amazon. We have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e selling for $390 after an $89 discount; this tablet comes with a 10.5-inch display and 64GB in storage.

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 are also on sale today. These wireless, noise-canceling headphones are currently available for $335 after a $64 discount. You also get auto on/off features, smart pause function, and Alexa support.

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is also on sale. You can get yours for $219.99 after a $60 discount. This is the 40mm version with enhanced sleep tracking analysis, auto workout tracking, and pace coaching.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is also on sale, the 38mm GPS only version with silver aluminum case and white sport band is currently selling for $169 after a $30 discount. You can also go for the 42mm version, but you will end up having to pay $199, but you save the same amount of money.

If you want to pay even less for a smartwatch, Fossil’s Hybrid Smartwatch HR is available for $143 after a $71 discount.





Finally, we have the Sony WF-SP700N Wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones, which are currently selling for just $79.99 after a massive $100 discount. In other words, you can save more than %50 off their regular $179.99 price tag.