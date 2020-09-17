We have tons of smartphone deals today, as we start with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The unlocked International version with 256GB in storage in Aura Black or Aura Glow can be yours for $710, while the Aura Pink version will cost you $732. However, be advised, these devices will only work on GSM networks, meaning that it won’t work on CDMA networks such as Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile, and it comes with an Exynos 9825 processor.

For those who want a US version smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S10 is now selling for $733 with 128GB in storage. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is getting a $150 discount, which leaves it at just $150, and you get the unlocked US version with 128GB in storage space that will work in every major network in the US.

You can find more smartphone deals in Sony, LG, and Moto devices, as the Sony Xperia 1 with a 6.5-inch HDR OLED CinemaWide display and 128GB in storage version can be yours for $698 with $251.99 savings. The last device from LG’s G series with 128GB is priced at $400, and it includes a US warranty. The Moto G Power is currently selling for $230 after a $30 discount, and it includes 4GB RAM and 64GB in storage space. The Motorola One Action with 4GB and 128GB is getting a $146 discount, which leaves it at $204, and last but not least, the Moto G7 with 64GB in storage is selling for $200 after a $100 discount. All of these devices are factory unlocked, which means you can use them in the network of your choice.

Now, you can get $100 off the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, with a catch. If you head over to T-Mobile, you will find the option to buy one and get one with a $200 discount when you open up new lines of service. You can get this plan with a smartphone or go for a Watch-only plan, which would also get you into a 24-month contract with Magenta, but you would technically save $100 per device.

Other deals include the Sony X900H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR for just $1,000 after a $200 discount. Then we have the CyberpowerPC Tracer IV Slim 15.6-inch gaming notebook with an Intel Core i5 processor, a GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU, 8GB RAM, and 240GB SSD is getting a $258 discount, leaving it at just $991.31. HyperX’s Cloud Orbit S-Gaming headset with a $70 discount, which leaves them up for grabs at just $260. Finally, the PowerA Enhanced wireless controller for Nintendo Switch selling for $38.73 after an $11.26 discount.