The first time we saw the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini was during the Samsung Developer Conference in October 2019. This new mini smart speaker was expected to launch in the mid-second half of 2019, but we are still waiting for it to arrive. Now, we have new information that says that it could launch soon.

Samsung has revealed that it’s planning to release the Galaxy Home Mini early in 2020. We still didn’t get a specific date, but who knows, maybe in the next Unpacked event, but it’s a wild guess. What we do know is that this new Samsung Galaxy Home Mini will excel at controlling other smart devices and appliances. This new smart speaker includes an infrared remote that can control other non-smart gadgets. The CEO of Samsung’s consumer electronics business Hyunsuk Kim said that no other speaker in the world could control devices as much as Samsung can. Maybe the only downside is that this is a Bixby-powered smart speaker, and we know that it’s not the most popular smart assistant.

Source SamMobile