We have tons of information concerning the upcoming camera in the Samsung Galaxy S11. We know that it will include a 108MP camera sensor, a 5X optical zoom periscope camera, Time of Flight sensors for 3D sensing, a new Bright Night camera, and laser auto-focus. However, little or nothing has been said about the camera in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, until now.

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with clamshell design may include the same camera as the Samsung Galaxy S11. According to Bloomberg, this new device is also supposed to be launched in February, maybe at the same time as the Galaxy S11 series. If these rumors turn out to be true, the next Galaxy Fold 2 may come with the best camera in foldable phones in 2020, since the Moto Razr will only come with a 16MP camera.

Source: Android Authority