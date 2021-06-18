We keep on getting some fantastic deals from Amazon and Best Buy. This time we start with the 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook with an UHD AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, which can be yours for just $709 after receiving a $290.99 discount on its Fiesta Red color variant. Remember that this Chromebook comes with a built-in pen that will allow you to take notes, sketch, and edit documents easily.

Also in Fiesta Red, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage for $449 with $100 savings. You get a less powerful processor, but you will still get blazing speeds and great battery life.

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Now, a great laptop will look even better with one of these gaming keyboards that are currently on sale. Let’s start with the Razer BlackWidow V3 that’s currently getting a $30 discount, leaving it up for grabs for $110. However, you can also go for a more affordable Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard that’s now selling for $48 with $12 savings. And if you want to go all out, get your hands on one of the best keyboards available in the market; you can get the Logitech G915 TKL for $190 after a $40 discount.

    Razer BlackWidow V3

    Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard

    Logitech G915 TKL

Finally, you can also get a new monitor to go with your new laptop, and we have two very nice options that won’t break the bank. First up is the MSI Full HD non-glare 27-inch curved gaming monitor that currently sells for $260 after a $90 discount. And the BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 24-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor can be yours for just $159, and you still get to save $39 for a new monitor.

    MSI Full HD Non-Glare curved gaming monitor

    BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

