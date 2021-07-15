Samsung has announced the latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go back in June, and it is now finally available. It has a large 14-inch display and a 10th Gen Intel Celeron processor and can last a long time on a single charge. The Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung’s slimmest, lightest most portable Chromebook to date. It also features a military-grade design, and it can withstand occasional drops or spills.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a compact Chromebook, measured at 327.1 x 225.6 x 15.9mm and weighs only 1.45kg or 3.2 pounds. It comes with a large 14-inch 1366 x 768 display. Unfortunately, the display doesn’t support a touch screen. The 720p HD camera is suitable for quick calls with friends and family, and it’s also perfect for quick conference calls.

It’s powered by a 10th Generation Intel Celeron N4500 processor and it has integrated Intel UHD graphics. The memory configuration depends on the market, the base version has 4GB memory and 32GB of storage. There is also an 8GB memory configuration and 64/128GB eMMC models.

There are two 1.5W stereo speakers and a digital microphone for calls with friends and family. Speaking of calls, there is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity options. When it comes to battery, the 42.3Wh battery should be able to last a long time on a single charge, thanks to the more efficient 10th generation Intel processor. The Galaxy Chromebook Go can also charge at 45W thanks to the USB Type-C charger. There are two USB-C ports and a USB 3.2 port. It also features a headphone/microphone port, a MicroSD slot to expand storage, and a Nano-SIM with LTE support port, although the latter is limited to the cellular version only.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go (WiFi) is available today and can be purchased at Samsung.com directly. The Galaxy Chromebook Go (LTE) version will be available in the coming weeks from AT&T and Verizon.