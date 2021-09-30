You can currently get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Enterprise for just $830 at Amazon.com. This Chromebook features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a 36 percent discount that will get you $470 savings. It comes in Mercury Gray, and it also features stylus support; hence it arrives with a built-in S Pen. If you don’t want to spend that much on a new Chromebook, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook that features a 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display. Inside this Laptop, you also get 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor for just $692 after a 31 percent discount that translates to $307.99 savings for those interested in picking one up.

A more affordable option comes as the Acer Chromebook 315, that’s currently available for $295 after a $44.99 discount. This Chromebook features an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, a 15.6-inch FHD touch display, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. But maybe the best deal comes as the Lenovo Chromebook 3 that’s currently selling for $169 at Best Buy after a $120 discount. This 14-inch Laptop features MediaTek’s MT8183 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

If you’re looking for a new desktop PC, you can check out Dell’s XPS Desktop Special Edition that is now available for $1,000, which is $430 less than its regular selling point. Inside this PC, you will find an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

You can also check out some of the latest deals on monitors that will get you the Samsung CF390 Series 27-ich Curved desktop monitor for just $198 after a 36 percent discount that will save you $110. The Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is getting the same 36 percent discount, meaning you can pick this one up for $320 and score $180 savings. And if you want to get fancy, you can also check out the Samsung CJ890 Series 49-Inch Ultrawide QHD monitor that now sells for $1,000 after a $201 discount.