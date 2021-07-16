We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Chromebooks on sale. You can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for as low as $150 if you head over to Samsung.com, where you will get up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in. This laptop comes with an Intel Celeron Processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and a 13.3-inch QLED 1920×1080 display. Now, if you want to spend a bit more, you can also go for the Intel Core i3 model that gets twice the storage and RAM for $300.

However, suppose you can also head over to Best Buy, where you will find more of these amazing laptops on sale. In that case, first, the Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage is getting a $70 discount, meaning you can grab one for $229. Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can also consider grabbing the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook with an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB RAM ad 32GB storage for $169 after receiving a $90 discount. Lenovo’s C340-15 2-in-1 15.6-inch touchscreen option is getting a huge $170 discount, which brings it down to $329, and it comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space.

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2

    HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

    Lenovo C340-15 2-in-1 15.6-inch

Now, if you grab a new laptop, you can also consider getting a new monitor, and there are several options to choose from, starting with the MSI Full HD 24-inch curved gaming monitor that’s currently getting a $50 discount, meaning you can grab one for $170. The Acer Predator 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor is also on sale, and it’s getting an 18 percent discount, which means you save $89, and you will only have to pay $400 for yours. Finally, get the 32-inch GIGABYTE G32QC A for $280with $90 savings.

And suppose you don’t necessarily want a new monitor. In that case, you can also grab several refurbished models at Woot.com, starting with the Samsung Odyssey 49-inch curved QLED gaming monitor in a factory reconditioned state for $1,000. More factory-reconditioned Samsung monitors start at $140, so take a look and hurry, since these deals will only be available today.

    MSI Full HD 24-inch curved gaming monitor

    Acer Predator 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor

    Samsung Odyssey 49-inch curved QLED




