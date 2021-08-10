We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Chromebooks that are currently on sale. First up, we head over to Amazon.com, where the latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is getting an 18 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for $449. This laptop comes powered by an Intel Celeron processor; plus, you get 64GB of storage space, 4GB RAM, and $99.65 savings which are great if you can live with the 2021 Fiesta Red model. And if you want more power under the hood, you can get the Intel Core i3 model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM for $599 after a $100.99 discount. You can also get this laptop from eBay, as it’s selling for the same $599, but it comes in Mercury Gray.

If you want more options, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is also on sale. It comes with a 1.5 GHz Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage space, and a 13MP selfie camera. You also get a 12.2-inch display that supports stylus input, which is great, given that it also comes with a built-in S Pen.

If you’re not a Samsung fan, you can also grab a new Lenovo Chromebook S330 laptop with a 14-inch FHD display, a MediaTek MT8173 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space for $203.49 with $76.50 savings. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 is another nice option to consider. You can currently get one for just $210, and it comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage space, and $45 savings.

Acer Chromebooks are also on sale. You can get a new Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop with a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space for $820 after a decent 25 percent discount, which translates to $280 savings. The Acer Chromebook 514 is also on sale, and you can get one with an Intel Celeron N3450 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for just $320 with $100 savings, or the Acer Chromebook 311 for just $129 with $90 savings. This laptop offers an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. However, these deals on Acer laptops will only be good until 11:59 PM, so you must act fast if you want one.