We have pretty much heard everything there is to know about the new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds2, we’ve even seen a number of high quality photos and videos that showed off the earbuds in a 360-degree view. Unfortunately, previous reports pointed out the lack of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which meant that the feature would be exclusive to the more expensive Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds.

Ice Universe, a popular leakster, has provided some evidence that the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will indeed feature Active Noise Cancellation. A screenshot is uploaded to Twitter to confirm the findings.

Galaxy Buds2 supports active noise canceling pic.twitter.com/c3dZ6Qhewm — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2021

The original Samsung Galaxy Buds and second generation Buds+ only had passive noise suppression, which isn’t the same as ANC. The rubber eartips will offer passive noise cancellation and ANC will offer the active version of that, which in theory should provide a great experience at reducing and canceling out any sound and noise from the outside world, while wearing the earbuds.

It’s unclear what drivers the earbuds will be equipped with, but it’s rumored to have a better base. It will also have two microphones to improve noise reduction and to improve the voice quality on calls. The Buds2 case will be slightly larger, about the same size as the Galaxy Buds Live and Pro devices, and it will have a USB-C port on the back, and likely have wireless charging capabilities, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are rumored to cost anywhere between $149 to $169. It is supposed to be unveiled at the next Samsung Unpacked event, which will be happening on August 11. At the event, we’re also expecting to see the new foldable flagships, the new Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds2.

What are your thoughts about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2? Are you thinking about picking one up, or upgrading from your current wireless earbuds? Let us know in the comments!