Samsung could soon launch a new pair of wireless earphones. According to rumors, we won’t see them at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, we could see these new Samsung Galaxy Buds X launch this month.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds X are rumored to launch on July 22. This would mean that we could see these wireless earbuds launch alongside the new Galaxy Watch3, and it makes sense. We are less than two weeks away from this possible launch date, and the FCC has already certified the Galaxy Buds X. This certification provides certain details about the Buds X. It seems that they will measure approximately 26 x 15 x 14 mm and weight about 5G. They will also have a design that resembles a bean.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds X, are supposed to arrive with a $140 price tag, and it is also said that they will feature noise cancellation. Now, we will have to wait and see how they hold up to Apple’s AirPods Pro and other wireless earbud alternatives in the market.

Source GSM Arena

Via FCC

You May Also Like
These three useful Android 11 features might not be available on all smartphones
Android 11’s Device Controls in power menu, notification conversations, and on-device identity credentials might not come to all devices.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung may not include an in-box charger with its future Galaxy phones
After Apple, it’s Samsung’s turn.
Pocketnow Daily: It’s time! Samsung Teases Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the launch date of the OnePlus Nord and more